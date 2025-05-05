EDWARDSVILLE - Aubree Briggs is a freshman girls soccer player for Granite City High School, and on April 24, 2025, at Tiger Stadium in Edwardsville, she came up big when it counted.

Briggs scored off a header at the far post that snuck inside the post itself and into the net to give the Warriors a 1-1 draw with Edwardsville, undoubtedly one of the biggest goals of the season for Granite.

She's scored six goals so far this season, including a hat trick against Mascoutah, as the Warriors are currently 6-4-5 on the campaign, with about two weeks left in the regular season, with the IHSA Class 4A playoffs starting on May 20, 2025, with Granite hosting a regional at Gene Baker Field. The Warriors will play Quincy at 6:30 p.m. that day, with the possibility of meeting top-seeded O'Fallon in the final on May 23.

Aubrey is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for Granite City's girls soccer.

In her post-match interview, Briggs felt very happy about the result and excited about how things turned out.

She described the goal as one where she got a perfect feed from Abby Knight that allowed her to head the ball into the back of the net.

"Abby Knight had a kick in," Briggs said. "I did just a diagonal run in, and had a header."

Granite City has had a good season so far and Brigs felt that the season has, indeed, gone well for the team.

"I think it's been going good," Briggs said. "I think, for my first season, it's going to be a memorable one."

With the upcoming postseason around the corner, Briggs feels confident of success for herself and the Warriors.

Briggs' goals and aspirations for herself and her team are very optimistic as well.

"I just hope we keep winning games," Briggs said, "and I hope we make it far past regionals."

