Attorney General Warns Of Scammers Targeting Seniors Illinois Attorney General emphasizes the importance of recognizing phone and email scams that exploit elderly consumers with urgent and deceptive tactics. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – As National Grandparents’ Day approaches, Attorney General Kwame Raoul urges consumers to be aware of scams targeting older adults. Raoul is encouraging people to avoid responding to unsolicited phone calls, emails or text messages, and to hang up immediately if they are suspicious about a call. “Scammers often prey on older adults,” Raoul said. “This Grandparents’ Day, as we celebrate all that grandparents and community elders do for our homes, workplaces, and neighborhoods, I also encourage them and their families to be informed and vigilant about avoiding financial fraud and identity theft.” Most scams start with an unsolicited or unexpected contact, try to elicit intense emotions and claim a need for an urgent response. For example, scammers may threaten to revoke a driver’s license unless there is immediate payment to address alleged unpaid tolls. Scammers also might reach out with a supposed one-time offer for a financial opportunity or to notify the consumer they have won a prize. Consumers should not trust offers that sound too good to be true, especially if they come with an urgent deadline for a response. Article continues after sponsor message Attorney General Raoul encourages older adults to be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, emails or texts. Scammers often try to steal money and personal data from older people using the following scams: Grandparent/Family Scams: Scammers lie and pretend to be a family member in trouble. They can use artificial intelligence (AI) to copy your family member’s voice to make urgent requests for bail money, lawyers’ fees, hospital bills and other fake expenses. Don’t answer, call back or send any money before talking to a trusted family member or friend, and consider having a family codeword to use for real emergencies.

Scammers lie and pretend to be a family member in trouble. They can use artificial intelligence (AI) to copy your family member’s voice to make urgent requests for bail money, lawyers’ fees, hospital bills and other fake expenses. Don’t answer, call back or send any money before talking to a trusted family member or friend, and consider having a family codeword to use for real emergencies. Medicare Scams: Scammers reach out offering “free supplies” and/or “no-cost” lab tests. They also try to convince you that you need a replacement Medicare card and ask for your Medicare number. Never give your Medicare number to someone who contacts you out of the blue. Medicare will not call you unless you specifically request a call. Review your Medicare Summary Notices and Explanations of Benefits on paper or at Medicare.gov every month for charges, products or services you did not request or receive.

Scammers reach out offering “free supplies” and/or “no-cost” lab tests. They also try to convince you that you need a replacement Medicare card and ask for your Medicare number. Never give your Medicare number to someone who contacts you out of the blue. Medicare will not call you unless you specifically request a call. Review your Medicare Summary Notices and Explanations of Benefits on paper or at Medicare.gov every month for charges, products or services you did not request or receive. Social Security and IRS Scams: Scammers use caller ID spoofing to make it look like they are calling from the Social Security Administration, IRS or other government agencies and claim there is a problem with your benefits or tax refund. Confirm you are talking to a real government agency by calling the phone number listed on the agency’s official website or in the phone book.

Scammers use caller ID spoofing to make it look like they are calling from the Social Security Administration, IRS or other government agencies and claim there is a problem with your benefits or tax refund. Confirm you are talking to a real government agency by calling the phone number listed on the agency’s official website or in the phone book. Employment Scams: Legitimate employers will not ask you to pay for an interview, to reformat a resume through a website or to purchase equipment to get a job.

Legitimate employers will not ask you to pay for an interview, to reformat a resume through a website or to purchase equipment to get a job. Romance Scams: Scammers create fake profiles and build online relationships fast, so be wary if your love interest avoids meeting you in person or over video. An online love interest who asks for money is almost certainly a scam artist. You can find more tips on romance scams here.

Scammers create fake profiles and build online relationships fast, so be wary if your love interest avoids meeting you in person or over video. An online love interest who asks for money is almost certainly a scam artist. You can find more tips on romance scams here. Tech Support and Phantom Hacker Scams: Do not trust calls or internet pop-up messages that say you have been hacked or have other computer problems. Scammers will try to trick you into giving them remote access to your computer. Once they have access, they can install software that can steal your personal data. They may even contact you pretending to be from your bank to have you move your money so they can steal it. Honest tech companies will not contact you unsolicited, by phone, email or text message, to notify you of a problem.

Do not trust calls or internet pop-up messages that say you have been hacked or have other computer problems. Scammers will try to trick you into giving them remote access to your computer. Once they have access, they can install software that can steal your personal data. They may even contact you pretending to be from your bank to have you move your money so they can steal it. Honest tech companies will not contact you unsolicited, by phone, email or text message, to notify you of a problem. Customer Service Scams: If you did not order anything from a website, ignore messages from individuals claiming to be customer service representatives who want to help you with a problem with your order or account. If you did order something from a website, be aware that scammers may set up a similar website to appear legitimate. Make sure you are going to the real website, not just the one at the top of the search engine page. Be wary of social media posts complaining about products or services and offering a phone number to call for help. Raoul is also warning consumers to avoid sending cryptocurrency or paying with gift cards, which scammers seek because they cannot be traced. Scammers sometimes send victims to special ATMs directing them to scan a QR code and send cryptocurrency. Once a consumer sends cryptocurrency, it can be difficult or impossible to get the money back. Victims of crypto ATM scams should immediately file a police report and contact the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Attorney General Raoul encourages anyone who thinks they are the victim of a scam to file a complaint on the Attorney General’s website or call one of the office’s Consumer Fraud Hotlines: 1-800-386-5438 (Chicago)

1-800-243-0618 (Springfield)

1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale)

1-866-310-8398 (Spanish-language hotline) More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending