CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today released his annual Safe Shopping Guide highlighting hazardous toys, children’s products, and household items that have been recalled during the past year to help Illinois families ensure a safe holiday shopping season.

The 2021 Safe Shopping Guide includes detailed descriptions and photographs of children’s products recalled in the last year – from children’s toys to gliders, some of which have been linked to infant fatalities. Since January, there have been more than 50 recalls of products by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that are focused on protecting children. The Attorney General’s easy-to-use resource can help families avoid purchasing recalled products on the secondhand market and identify items that may already be in their homes. The guide also describes actions families can take if they already have recalled products in their homes.

“Recalled items should not appear on store shelves; however, they may still be available through secondhand sellers. My office’s annual Safe Shopping Guide will help shoppers avoid buying recalled products for children on their holiday lists, and it offers guidance for those who may already have a recalled item in their homes,” Raoul said. “I encourage parents, grandparents, guardians, and anyone who is shopping for a child this holiday season to use this free guide for a safer holiday.”

This year, some of the products parents and guardians should watch out for include toys, swimsuits, and baby spoons and forks that have been recalled due to choking hazards from parts that can break off; bathrobes and sleepwear that can be flammable; and winter jackets that pose strangulation risks. Attorney General Raoul is also urging people to be aware of gliders and accessories for inclined sleepers that were recalled after being connected to infant deaths. In addition to products for infants and young children, Raoul’s guide highlights items for older children, such as hoverboards that can overheat or explode, and youth all-terrain vehicles that do not meet safety requirements and speed restrictions, posing a risk of serious injuries or death.

While many recalled items have been removed from store shelves, consumers should check the Safe Shopping Guide to make sure they are not planning to give a product as a gift that a retailer or secondhand vendor still is inadvertently selling. Buyers should also check the product guidelines to make sure that the products they are buying are appropriate for the age of the recipient.

Consumers can view and download the 2021 Safe Shopping Guide at the Attorney General’s website. For more information about product recalls, contact the Attorney General’s Recall Hotline at 1-888-414-7678. Parents and caregivers also can receive recall alerts directly by signing up at recalls.gov.

