SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today encouraged Illinois families to visit his office’s tent at 2025 Illinois State Fair, which is located on Grandstand Avenue and offers many free resources focused on enhancing public safety and protecting seniors from new and emerging cyber scams.

“I encourage all families to visit the Attorney General’s tent to learn about the important services my office provides and how we work to protect residents throughout the year,” Raoul said. “Staff from the Attorney General’s office will be on hand to demonstrate our work to protect children online and to provide tips to avoid consumer fraud. Visitors to the tent can also learn more about the ways my office is working to address the impacts of violence and to defend the rights of all Illinoisans.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Children visiting the Attorney General’s tent can learn and have fun at the interactive photo station where Buddy and Browser, the animated online safety mascot dogs, share tips for staying safe online. Raoul’s tent demonstrates how the office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force works to stop child sexual exploitation, from receiving a tip, to investigating, to prosecuting. Additional resources for families and educators are available on the Attorney General’s OnlineSafeOnlineSmart website.

Attorney General Raoul is also hosting an exhibit about romance scams and other types of fraud that target seniors, including AI-generated imposter scams and QR code (quishing) scams. The Senior Citizens Center is located in the Illinois Building.

Staff from the Attorney General’s office will be at both locations for the duration of the fair to assist fairgoers with information on how the Attorney General’s office resolves consumer fraud issues, prevents crimes and defends the rights of workers, veterans and servicemembers, students, immigrants, seniors and all Illinois residents. More information is also available on the Attorney General’s website.

More like this: