CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, with 20 attorneys general, won a court order stopping the Trump administration from dismantling three federal agencies that provide services and funding supporting public libraries, museums, workers, and minority-owned businesses nationwide.

In April, Raoul joined the coalition in suing the Trump administration to stop the implementation of an executive order that would dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS). The U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island issued an order Tuesday granting the states’ request for a preliminary injunction to stop the administration from implementing the order and protecting the three agencies.

“The administration’s actions jeopardize critical library and museum programs across the state. These programs help residents of rural communities and underserved youth access educational opportunities and technology,” Raoul said. “I am proud to stand with my fellow attorneys general to stop the unconstitutional attempt to dismantle agencies created by Congress.”

The executive order is the administration’s latest attempt to dismantle federal agencies in defiance of Congress. Attorney General Raoul and the coalition are seeking to stop the dismantling of three agencies targeted in the administration’s executive order:

The IMLS, which supports museums and libraries nationwide through grantmaking, research and policy development.

The MBDA, which promotes the growth and inclusion of minority-owned businesses through federal financial assistance programs.

The FMCS, which promotes the resolution of labor disputes.

As Attorney General Raoul and the coalition assert in the lawsuit, dismantling these agencies will harm communities throughout Illinois and the nation that rely on them to provide important services to the public, including funding their libraries, promoting minority-owned businesses and protecting workers’ rights.

The preliminary injunction granted halts the executive order as it applies to IMLS, MBDA and FMCS. The court found that the states had established a strong likelihood of success on their claims that the order violates the Administrative Procedure Act and disregards the Constitution by attempting to dismantle agencies that Congress established and funded by law.

Joining Attorney General Raoul in this lawsuit are attorneys general from Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

