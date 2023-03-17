CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today urged service members to be on the lookout for scammers pretending to be working for the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS), and misleading individuals into sharing personal or financial information.

Raoul said reported scams include imposter DFAS workers contacting service members and claiming there is an issue with the service members’ pay. The imposter DFAS worker demands confirmation of the service member’s personal information including name, rank and confirmation of their payroll deposit on www.myPay.dfas.mil, which is DFAS’s pay management website. The imposter then tells the service member they must return, by wire, gift card, or cryptocurrency, an incorrect payment the service member has received, which will immediately initiate a direct deposit of the correct amount.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Service members have worked hard for the pay and benefits they have received, while risking their lives for our country. The last thing they deserve is to be scammed out of their compensation,” Raoul said. “I will continue to protect and fight for the benefits our veterans and their families have earned through their military service.”

Attorney General Raoul encourages services members to consider the following tips to avoid banking scams:

Remember that DFAS, and most government agencies, initiate contact through official letters sent by mail; they will not call, email, or text to demand money or personal information. DFAS does not make unsolicited calls about payroll mistakes or debts and will never demand payments by phone or mobile payment apps.

Do not click on links in unexpected emails or texts. Scammers might send an unsolicited text or email with a link that includes a logo that looks official but is actually fake. If service members click the fake link, the scammer can install malware on a cell phone or computer, which could allow complete access to the device and its information. While DFAS may send emails through a DFAS email address, DFAS will not send live links in its emails.

Do not send payments by wire transfer, payment apps like Venmo, cryptocurrency, or gift cards.

Do not be afraid to ask the following questions: Who is calling and from what agency? How did you get my information? Why are you contacting me?

Do not feel pressured to make a decision right away. Take time to do some research.

If there are questions, call DFAS: 1-888-DFAS4111.

Visit MilitaryConsumer.gov for more resources.

Along with banking scams, Raoul said service members can also be the target of identity theft. A recent report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) disclosed that more than 44,229 reports of various frauds or scams were filed nationwide by active duty service members, members of the reserve or National Guard and their spouses or dependents, resulting in a total loss of $89 million in 2021 alone.

Service members or families who believe they are a victim of, or have been targeted by, a suspected fraud or scam, should contact the Attorney General office’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau on the Attorney General’s website or by calling the Military and Veterans Rights Helpline at 1-800-382-3000.

More like this: