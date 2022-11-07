Attorney General Raoul Urges FDA To Approve Country’s First Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced joining a coalition of 21 attorneys general in urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve over-the-counter birth control pills that meet applicable safety and efficacy standards, including a pending application for the nation’s first over-the-counter (OTC) pill. If approved, safe and effective birth control pills will become available for purchase over the counter, removing barriers that currently keep many people from accessing timely reproductive care. In a letter submitted to the FDA, Raoul and the attorneys general argue that approval of the pill would allow individuals — especially those from vulnerable populations — to take greater control over their health, lives and futures. It would also help them avoid the health and economic perils that come with unwanted pregnancies. “Women have the right to make their own reproductive health care decisions, including having access to safe, effective birth control,” Raoul said. “In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, it is crucial that reproductive health care be available to all women who need it. That is why I am calling on the FDA to approve over-the-counter birth control pills. I remain committed to defending women’s rights and their access to reproductive care.” Article continues after sponsor message The FDA is currently reviewing an application to approve a birth control pill, named Opill, for OTC use. If approved, people who need birth control would be able to walk into a pharmacy and buy it without a prescription, making it the first-ever birth control pill sold OTC. In the open letter to the FDA, Raoul and the attorneys general assert that the pill should be approved for OTC use because: It has been found to be safe and effective for most users. Studies show that progestin-only pills, like Opill, carry a much lower risk of blood clots than traditional combination estrogen and progestin birth control pills. These pills have been used safely in the U.S. since 1973 with minimal side effects. Studies of progestin-only birth control pills show that they are over 90% effective in preventing unwanted pregnancies — more effective than methods such as spermicide, condoms or the sponge.

