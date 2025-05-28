CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 20 attorneys general, today filed an amicus brief supporting a challenge to an executive order that indefinitely suspended the entry of refugees through the U.S. Refugee Assistance Program (USRAP) and dismantled the USRAP’s infrastructure by terminating agreements and funding for resettlement agencies.

Raoul and the coalition filed their brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in Pacito v. Trump, arguing that Executive Order 14163 is unlawful because it violates the Immigration and Nationality Act, which prohibits the federal government from barring entry to a specific class of people unless those individuals’ entry would be detrimental to the national interest. The order includes no findings specific to USRAP refugees, who are legally admitted to the country, authorized to work and have undergone rigorous vetting.

“Our country has a long history of welcoming refugees into our communities who go on to make many significant contributions to our states,” Raoul said. “These individuals bring skills and vibrant cultures that benefit our economy. I will continue to stand with my fellow attorneys general to protect refugees who come to Illinois and other states in search of safety and prosperity.”

Raoul and the attorneys general also contend that the executive order is illegal because cutting off federal funding for resettlement organizations directly impedes those agencies’ ability to fulfill their statutorily mandated duty to meet the basic needs of refugees. Notably, the order undercuts Congressional intent to ensure newly arrived refugees can become economically self-sufficient and successfully integrate into communities where they live. The attorneys general explain in the brief that the executive order has caused enormous public harm for refugees already living in states across the country.

Additionally, Raoul and the coalition disagree with the Trump administration’s claim that USRAP refugees are a “burden,” and instead contend they are a benefit to their states. In fact, the attorneys general argue that their states have made active decisions to welcome refugees, who, between 2005 and 2019, contributed $124 billion more to the federal government and $92.3 billion more to state and local governments than they consumed in public services.

Joining Attorney General Raoul in filing the brief were the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

