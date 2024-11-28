Attorney General Raoul Urges Consumers To Shop With Caution On Black Friday and Cyber Monday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul is reminding Illinois residents to exercise caution when shopping both online and in person to avoid fraud and scams. “Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping days of the year, but it is important that shoppers not inadvertently become victims of scams or purchase unsafe products in their rush to chase down the best deal,” Raoul said. “My office provides advice and free resources to help avoid scams while shopping for loved ones. I encourage all Illinois residents to visit my office’s website for free tips to a safe holiday shopping season.” Attorney General Raoul also encouraged shoppers to take steps to protect themselves from scams, such as those involving drained gift cards. Scammers steal gift cards to copy the card number and then put the cards back on the shelf. Once the card has been purchased and a consumer’s funds are loaded on the card, the scammer is able to use funds immediately, leaving the gift card drained. To avoid this scam, Raoul encourages consumers to check for tampered gift cards before buying them or instead purchase gift cards located behind store counters. Article continues after sponsor message Raoul is also reminding shoppers to review the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) recent recalls and product safety warnings before shopping this holiday season. The CPSC’s up-to-date list highlights hundreds of items with recalls or safety warnings, including toys, clothing, furniture and household items. He is also encouraging shoppers to research the safety and packaging of items for signs of tampering or damage before purchasing. Additionally, Attorney General Raoul encourages people to consider the following recommendations before shopping online this holiday season: Research “buy now, pay later” plans and other payment deferral mechanisms. Deferrals allow shoppers to make a purchase right away but defer payment over a period of weeks or months. Some “zero-interest” offers include interest and additional fees, which can spike if there is a missed payment, and even impact a consumer’s credit score. Read the privacy policies and monitor the payment schedule if you decide to enter into such a plan. Avoid fake websites. Fraudulent websites may look like the real thing and may even have a similar website address. Double check to ensure you have typed in the right website address. Remember that just because a website is at the top of the search results doesn’t mean it’s the official website. Scammers may use ads and sponsored links to trick you into visiting their websites. Read reviews if you are shopping on an unfamiliar website. More focused information can also be found by doing an online search of a company or seller’s name along with the words “scam” or “review.”

Be careful when clicking on links that were sent to your phone or email from suspicious or unfamiliar sources.

Never give out private information – such as your Social Security number, payment information, usernames or passwords – in an email, text message or a pop-up chat box.

Be aware of “drop shippers.” Drop shippers don’t own their inventory and only act as an intermediary between the consumer and a manufacturer. Dishonest drop shippers may try to trick you into believing they are the manufacturer, charge you extra fees, or send counterfeit or poor-quality goods – if you receive anything at all.

Always pay with a credit card.

Be wary if an online retailer or website does not accept credit card payments and requires that you pay by wire transfer, money order, gift card or cryptocurrency.

Be extremely careful when sending peer-to-peer payments through apps such as Zelle, PayPal, Venmo and Cash App. Most peer- to -peer apps are designed so you can pay people or businesses you know, not people or businesses you are unfamiliar with. As a result, almost all the consumer protections associated with credit cards do not exist with peer- to -peer apps. D ouble check the recipient’s name, phone number, email address or profile photo before hitting the send/confirmation button. Avoid sending money to or receiving money from anyone you don’t know or trust. If you are sending money to someone for the first time, have them send you a request before you send the money.

Use multifactor authentication or two-step verification when possible.

Read the fine print to make sure there aren’t hidden costs or obligations that could result in you being signed up for recurring charges, like a subscription or a membership.

Ensure you receive a delivery date. If a seller’s ad doesn’t promise a shipping date, your order must ship within 30 days of the seller receiving your name, address and payment, unless the seller explains delays and gives you the option to cancel and receive a refund.

Sign up for free fraud alerts from your bank or credit card.

Use different usernames and passwords for all your accounts; keep passwords in a secure place and change the password every six months.

Don’t rush. It can be tempting to move quickly to try to score good deals in the frenzy of the holiday sale season. Scammers count on perceived pressure to convince us to do things we otherwise wouldn’t, such as sharing personal information. Taking time to evaluate offers can save you from getting stuck with a payment plan that charges high interest rates or fees, and comparison shopping before making a purchase can help you avoid overpaying for low-quality items. Attorney General Raoul encourages those who believe they have been victims of a scam to file a complaint on the Attorney General’s website or by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotlines: 1-800-386-5438 (Chicago)

1-800-243-0618 (Springfield)

