CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today urged Illinoisians who are considering making a wager on the Super Bowl this Sunday to be fully informed about the risks of online and app-based sports betting when deciding whether to place a bet.

Illinois allows certain sports betting apps and websites to operate within the state. Sports betting operators must be approved for licensure by the Illinois Gaming Board and must comply with all regulations to lawfully operate in Illinois. People can check the Illinois Gaming Board’s licensee list to see if a sportsbook is authorized to operate in Illinois.

“If you decide to bet on the Super Bowl or any other sporting event, take the time to determine that you are placing your bet with an entity that is licensed by the Illinois Gaming Board and operating legally in the state,” Raoul said. “Using an unlicensed betting service puts your personal information and your money at risk. Even if a sports betting website or app is licensed, it’s also important to read the details of any promotional offers to make sure there are no hidden costs or obligations.”

Although a license is required for a betting website or app to lawfully operate in Illinois, there are many unlicensed operators that unlawfully provide online betting to Illinois residents. Many of these unlicensed operators are located outside of the country, and there may be little recourse to consumers should those companies fail to allow the withdrawal of funds deposited or won. This week, the Gaming Board issued cease and desist letters to alleged unlicensed sports wagering sites Bovado.com and PrizePicks, warning them to cease unlicensed sports betting in Illinois.

The Attorney General encourages any consumer who wants to place bets on the Super Bowl or any other sporting event to do so carefully. If you do choose to gamble on a licensed app or website, make sure you understand the fine print around “risk-free bets,” any “bonus,” or “welcome offers.” Fine print terms and conditions often mean your “refund” will only be for site credit, or a promotion may require that you spend your own money before using any promotional credit.

Attorney General Raoul recommends considering the following tips before placing a bet:

Check to make sure the operator you are considering betting with holds a valid Illinois license by using the Illinois Gaming Board’s licensee list.

Do your research. Check websites like the Better Business Bureau, search the name of the company and “scam,” or read reviews on gambling forums.

Beware of suspicious texts/emails inviting you to participate in gambling, especially if sent from unfamiliar sources. These could be scammers trying to steal your money and personal data.

Watch out for fake websites – check to ensure you typed the name of the right website. Scammers may use ads and sponsored links to trick you into going to their websites.

If something seems too good to be true, it probably is – be wary of suspicious bonuses or similar offers.

Read the fine print of promotional offers to make sure there aren’t hidden costs or obligations.

Gambling inherently comes with risks, and gambling addiction affects Illinoisans from all walks of life. Illinois residents struggling with an addition to gambling can contact the Illinois Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER, or text “ILGAMB” to 833234 for help and resources. Those struggling with a gambling problem can also sign up for the Illinois Gaming Board’s Self-Exclusion Program to prevent themselves from being able to gamble at casinos, online and app-based sportsbooks.

If you believe you have been the victim of fraud, Raoul encourages you to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s website or the Illinois Gaming Board. Consumers can also call one of the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotlines:

1-800-386-5438 (Chicago)

1-800-243-0618 (Springfield)

1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale)

