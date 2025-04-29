CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 19 attorneys general, filed an amicus brief in Haitian Evangelical Clergy Association v. Trump, supporting a challenge to the Trump administration’s early termination of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Haitians. TPS is a critical humanitarian program established by Congress in 1990. It allows nationals of designated countries to remain in the United States due to ongoing armed conflict, environmental disaster or extraordinary and temporary conditions in their home countries.

“Haitians who hold TPS designations have been forced to flee their home country due to conflicts and environmental disasters in their home country. Temporary Protected Status helps these immigrants who are eager to contribute to their new communities to do so while working toward a better life for their families,” Raoul said. “I am the proud son of Haitian immigrants, and I know firsthand that Haitians enrich our communities with their vibrant culture while also making key contributions to support our state and national economies. I am committed to standing with my fellow attorneys general to protect processes that provide a path for TPS holders to work toward permanent residence in the U.S.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In the amicus brief, the coalition urges the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York to prevent the Trump administration’s order, unlawfully terminating the TPS designation for Haitians early, from going into effect. Raoul and the attorneys general argue that the termination of TPS for Haitians will:

Result in irreparable harm to families, stripping members of work authorization and exposing them to the threat of deportation.

Harm states’ economies and workforces as the TPS-holder community, including the Haitian community, are dynamic contributors to amici states’ economies.

Raise health care costs and pose substantial risks to public health.

Create challenges for jurisdictions across the country in enforcing their criminal codes and protecting public safety.

Attorney General Raoul is joined in filing the brief by the Attorneys General of California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

More like this: