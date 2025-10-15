CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, State Farm General Insurance Company, and Oglesby Reinsurance Company (collectively, State Farm) alleging State Farm has refused to comply with a regulatory examination into its nationwide homeowners insurance business. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Illinois Department of Insurance Director Ann Gillespie following an examination the department launched in 2024.

In November 2024, the Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) opened an investigation into State Farm’s homeowners insurance policies and premiums. State Farm is the largest homeowners insurer in the country, and its premiums have risen drastically in recent years.

“State Farm’s obstruction does not just violate the law. It prevents the Department of Insurance from obtaining information to help make sure all Illinois homeowners are being treated fairly,” Raoul said. “State insurance departments are the primary regulators of insurance companies, so it is crucially important that State Farm, headquartered in Illinois, cooperate with the department’s oversight of its business practices.”

Article continues after sponsor message

State Farm is based in Bloomington, Illinois, which gives the IDOI primary oversight nationwide. The department’s examination seeks zip-code level nationwide data about State Farm’s homeowners policies, including the total premiums collected by State Farm, the types of policy coverage and insurance limits, and the number of claims against those policies.

In violation of the Illinois Insurance Code, State Farm has refused to provide the data. Attorney General Raoul, on behalf of the department’s director, is asking the court to order State Farm to comply with the examination and provide important information for assessing the challenges that plague the homeowners insurance market for Illinoisians and all Americans.

The Department of Insurance works to protect consumers by regulating the insurance industry and fostering a competitive insurance marketplace. The IDOI examines the business records of all insurance entities operating in Illinois, including those with headquarters located in Illinois.

More like this: