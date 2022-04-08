CHICAGO – Attorney General Raoul today issued the following statement on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.

“I congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic confirmation to the United States Supreme Court. I am the proud father of a daughter who aspires to go to law school, and today, I was able to tell her that the sky truly is the limit. Judge Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve as a justice of the Supreme Court, but she will not be the last.

“I applaud the majority of senators who voted in support of today’s historic confirmation. It is unfortunate that, notwithstanding their votes in opposition, some members of the U.S. Senate could not even demonstrate a modicum of respect for the moment that has been afforded to all previous nominees by simply remaining in the chamber during the vote. I appreciate President Biden’s commitment and courage to making this historic appointment, and I applaud Sen. Dick Durbin’s leadership and unwavering professionalism as he presided over many hours of confirmation hearings.

“Judge Jackson’s qualifications speak for themselves, and she will bring not only a wealth of experience and lifetime of public service, but also a needed fresh perspective as a Black woman and the first former public defender to serve on the Supreme Court. I look forward to the highest court in the land better reflecting the diversity of our great country.”

