CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, with 12 attorneys general, today filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in the coalition’s lawsuit to halt implementation of President Trump’s illegal tariffs. The motion seeks a court order pausing the tariffs imposed under four of the administration’s executive orders without congressional action.

“Our states’ economies rely on international trade, particularly in Illinois, where agriculture is a top industry. The administration’s arbitrary tariffs will impose higher prices on goods our producers and residents rely on and result in unnecessary economic chaos,” Raoul said. “I am committed to continuing to partner with my colleagues to prevent hardworking Americans from footing the bill for the administration’s unlawful tariffs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Raoul and the coalition’s motion asks the U.S. Court of International Trade to order federal agencies to stop collecting illegal tariffs the administration imposed on most worldwide products. These tariffs impose a 145% tariff on most products from China, a 25% tariff on most types of products from Canada and Mexico, and 10% tariffs on most products from the rest of the world. Raoul’s motion asks the court to halt the administration’s plan to raise tariffs on imports from 56 other trading partners on July 9.

The motion provides an economic analysis that shows state and local governments in the coalition states stand to pay at least $3.4 billion per year in additional costs due to the tariffs. The states also submitted a Federal Reserve report noting that businesses “expected elevated input cost growth resulting from tariffs” and that “most businesses expected to pass through additional costs to customers.”

Raoul and the attorneys general explain in the motion that only Congress has the authority to lay and collect taxes and duties on imported goods. The executive orders cite the powers granted by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), but the attorneys general explain that the law does not give the president authority to impose these tariffs. It only applies when an emergency presents “unusual and extraordinary threat” from abroad – not an ongoing problem. Congress enacted the IEEPA in 1977 and no president had imposed tariffs based on the act until now.

Joining Attorney General Raoul in filing this lawsuit are attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Vermont.

More like this: