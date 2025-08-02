CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today responded to official confirmation that the U.S. Department of Education has released previously withheld education funding to Illinois. Raoul joined a coalition in filing a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s abrupt and unlawful decision to freeze this funding earlier this month.

“This announcement is a significant victory for students, families and school districts across Illinois,” Raoul said. “The Trump administration’s attempt to withhold funding already appropriated by Congress was illegal and reckless. The move caused unnecessary chaos for many families who depend on vital programs supported by that funding, as well as school districts that were faced with exploding budget deficits overnight. I will continue to stand with other attorneys general to hold this administration accountable when it threatens the separation of powers and the rule of law.”

On June 30, the Trump administration abruptly and unlawfully froze funding for six longstanding programs administered by the U.S. Department of Education just weeks before the school year in many parts of Illinois was set to start. For decades,?Illinois and other states have used funding provided through these grants to carry out a broad range of programs and services, including educational programs for migrant children and English learners; programs that promote effective classroom instruction, improve school conditions and enhance the use of technology in the classroom; community learning centers that offer students a broad range of opportunities for academic and extracurricular enrichment; and adult education and workforce development efforts.

Based on funding granted for the 2024-2025 school year, an estimated $219 million in federal education funding to Illinois was frozen, leaving a gaping hole in the state’s education budget.

On July 14, Raoul and a coalition of 25 states and attorneys general filed a lawsuit and motion for a preliminary injunction, arguing that the freeze violated federal funding statutes, including the Anti-Deficiency Act, the Appropriations Act, the Administrative Procedure Act and the Impoundment Control Act, as well as multiple provisions of the U.S. Constitution.

Attorney General Raoul has been committed to defending Illinois’ educational institutions and students against the Trump administration’s illegal attacks. Raoul has filed lawsuits challenging the unlawful termination of grant funding for K-12 teacher preparation programs; mass firings and the dismantling of the Education Department; unlawful conditioning of K-12 education funding; and the discontinuation of school mental health grant funding.

