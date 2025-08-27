CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced an agreement requiring the Trump administration to release, no later than Oct. 3, the full balance of around $219 million in education funds owed to Illinois. The money supports critical programs, including after-school enrichment, workforce development and instruction for students learning English.

On July 14, Raoul filed a multistate lawsuit against the Trump administration over its unconstitutional, unlawful and arbitrary decision to freeze funding for six longstanding programs administered by the U.S. Department of Education. Raoul and the coalition filed the lawsuit and motion for a preliminary injunction, arguing the freeze violates federal funding statutes and regulations authorizing these critical programs and appropriating funds for them. Additionally, the coalition argued the freeze violates federal statutes governing the federal budgeting process, the constitutional separation of powers doctrine and the Presentment Clause.

“This agreement is a step in the right direction, ensuring federal funds are released for essential educational programs across Illinois and the entire country,” Raoul said. “I will continue to stand with other attorneys general to prevent Illinois students and their families from feeling the impact of the president’s unlawful acts that jeopardize needed educational programs.”

On June 30, the Trump administration abruptly and unlawfully froze funding for six longstanding programs administered by the Department of Education just weeks before the school year in many parts of Illinois was set to start. For decades, Illinois and other states have used funding provided through these grants to carry out a broad range of programs and services, including educational programs for migrant children and English learners; programs that promote effective classroom instruction, improve school conditions and enhance the use of technology in the classroom; community learning centers that offer students a broad range of opportunities for academic and extracurricular enrichment; and adult education and workforce development efforts.

On July 18, Illinois received notice from the Department of Education that beginning the week of July 28, the department would start releasing previously impounded federal funds for the current federal and education fiscal year. Illinois subsequently received grant award notifications confirming the entirety of the funds the department was required to make available to the states on July 1 had been released.

In Illinois, the frozen federal education funding jeopardized key programs for after-school and summer learning, teacher preparation and support for students learning English.

Raoul, the multistate coalition and the Trump administration jointly filed to dismiss the case under the terms of an agreement that ensures the remaining funding is released on time, providing Illinois and the coalition states with the full relief sought in the lawsuit.

