CHICAGO – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued a statement on a decision by the District Court for the District of Massachusetts granting a preliminary injunction blocking unlawful provisions in President Donald Trump’s unprecedented elections executive order. Attorney General Raoul co-led a coalition of 19 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit challenging the order in May.

“Nothing is more fundamental to the perseverance of our democracy than the right to vote. Today’s decision by the court acknowledges that Congress and individual states – not the president – has the authority to oversee the elections process.

“While serving in the state senate, I led the effort to pass the Illinois Voting Rights Act as well as a constitutional amendment enshrining the right to vote in our Constitution. These actions have ensured Illinois has some of the strongest election laws in the country, guaranteeing access to the ballot box, encouraging participation and guarding against fraud. Since that time, the General Assembly has used its discretion to expand on our work, enacting laws that maximize voter access and participation – not limit it. The president’s illegal executive order would do just the opposite and would lead to the disenfranchisement of legitimate voters.

“I am proud to join other attorneys general to protect voters’ rights, and I will continue to work to ensure that eligible voters are not met with obstacles when they attempt to exercise their constitutional right to vote.”

A copy of the court’s order is available here.

