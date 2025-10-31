CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul is reminding parents and guardians to check the state’s sex offender registry before finalizing Halloween plans and determining trick-or-treat routes for their children.

“With many Halloween activities coming up this weekend, I am encouraging parents, grandparents and guardians to keep their families safe by checking the Illinois State Police Offender Registry before leaving home,” Raoul said. “While Illinois law prohibits child sex offenders from distributing candy, searching the registry is a simple step that families can take before leaving home to ensure everyone has a happy and safe Halloween.”

Illinois law prohibits all sex offenders who committed a crime against a child from distributing candy, in addition to prohibiting them from participating in trick-or-treat events or other Halloween events involving children younger than 18. Sex offenders on parole, mandatory supervised release and probation may have other conditions imposed upon them to protect the public. They may be prohibited from having their porch lights on and from leaving their homes, except for verified work purposes.

As of October 2025, there were more than 34,000 registered offenders listed on the Illinois Offender Registry, and more than 20,000 of those committed a crime against a minor. The registry is administered by the Illinois State Police.

