CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today released a statement after the federal government agreed to temporarily halt implementation of harmful new restrictions on access to public benefit programs.

“I am glad that the administration agreed to pause its notices prohibiting state safety net programs from serving all residents, regardless of immigration status, to allow time for the court to hear from both parties in this case. These burdensome rules would endanger some of Illinois’ most crucial social service programs, including preventative health care and maternity care from community health centers, violent crime victim counseling and legal services, Head Start early education and adult literacy education. I will continue to work to defend these programs from unlawful requirements.”

Earlier this week, Attorney General Raoul and 20 other attorneys general filed a lawsuit opposing the federal government's attempt to change how eligibility for federally supported services is interpreted under the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA).

Now, the U.S. Departments of Justice, Health and Human Services, Education, and Labor have agreed not to enforce the challenged policy changes in the plaintiff states until at least Sept. 4, 2025. The agreement also confirms that no one will face penalties or enforcement for any actions taken in line with the old PRWORA rules during this same period.

