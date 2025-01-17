CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today reached a $320,000 settlement with Veryable Inc. (Veryable), resolving allegations the company misclassified workers who were placed in temporary labor positions via the company’s online platform.

“Day and temporary laborers are especially vulnerable to unlawful labor practices that rob them of crucial protections and pay, including a four-hour minimum if they are placed in a job that is canceled when they are not reassigned,” Raoul said. “My office will continue fighting to protect the rights of all Illinois workers, which also levels the playing field for businesses already in compliance with Illinois employment laws.”

Raoul’s office conducted an investigation that revealed workers placed through Veryable’s online platform were misclassified as independent contractors and paid at a regular hourly rate of pay without receiving any premiums for overtime hours worked. Workers were also not paid for a four-hour minimum when they were placed in jobs that ended up being canceled. In addition, Veryable failed to ensure that workers were employed by a registered day and temporary labor service provider.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois Minimum Wage Law requires employees to be paid an overtime premium of 150% of their regular hourly wages for each hour worked over 40 in a single workweek. The Illinois Day and Temporary Labor Services Act requires companies providing day and temporary labor services to register with the Illinois Department of Labor and to pay workers for at least four hours of work when their temporary job placements are canceled, and they are not reassigned.

Attorney General Raoul’s settlement allows more than 870 eligible employees to recover overtime wages that Veryable should have paid them years ago. Additionally, the settlement ensures that future workers who receive assignments through Veryable’s platform are classified as employees and enjoy all the protection afforded by the Illinois Day and Temporary Labor Services Act, including unemployment insurance, workers’ compensation insurance and the right to receive minimum wages, overtime wages and four-hour minimum pay.

Attorney General Raoul’s Workplace Rights Bureau protects and advances the employment rights of all Illinois residents, particularly the state’s most vulnerable residents and immigrant populations. The bureau investigates and litigates cases involving serious or persistent wage law violations or other significant employment practices, and monitors and proposes legislation concerning labor and employment issues.

Attorney General Raoul encourages workers who have concerns about wage and hour violations to call his Workplace Rights Hotline at 1-844-740-5076 or visit the office’s website to file a complaint online.

Bureau Chief Alvar Ayala and Assistant Attorney General Jack Cramer handled the case for Raoul’s Workplace Rights Bureau.

More like this: