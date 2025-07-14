BELLEVILLE – Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a Belleville, Illinois man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

Joshua Gallant, 43, was sentenced today by St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Zina Cruse after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies.

“This sentence represents justice for the innocent children and their families victimized by online exploitation,” Raoul said. “My office will continue to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to protect Illinois children by identifying and holding offenders who prey on them accountable.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Belleville Police Department, conducted a search of Gallant’s residence in Belleville in October 2024. He was arrested after evidence of child sexual abuse material was found.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child sexual abuse material, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2024, reports to the ICAC Task Force increased by 11% over 2023.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 200 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 60,000 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 1,000 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,400 arrests of sexual predators. In 2024, the task force was involved in rescuing more than 45 child victims from ongoing abuse. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorney General Jenifer Peck prosecuted the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

More like this: