SHIPMAN – Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that his office obtained a guilty plea from a former village trustee and treasurer in Macoupin County who misused village funds by collecting pay she was not entitled to and spending funds on personal expenses.

Elizabeth Robinson, 47, of Shipman, pleaded guilty to Class 1 felony theft of governmental property, Class 3 felony forgery, and Class 3 felony official misconduct. Macoupin County Circuit Court Judge Joshua Meyer sentenced Robinson to two years of felony probation and 100 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution, with $30,000 to be paid immediately and the remaining $30,000 to be paid over the course of her probation.

“Government employees have an obligation to use government funds and property responsibly,” Raoul said. “Taxpayers must be able to trust that those who serve on their behalf use their authority for the public good and not to enrich themselves. I will continue to hold accountable government officials who misuse their positions to benefit themselves financially.”

According to Raoul, Robinson used her position as Shipman village treasurer to forge signatures on unauthorized village checks to pay herself payroll she was not entitled to receive. She also used village funds to make electronic payments on personal bills, including utility bills, rent on personal storage units and school tuition bills. According to Raoul’s office, Robinson misused between $10,000 and $65,000 in village funds on payments to herself and on personal costs.

Assistant Attorneys General Mara Somlo and Steven Sallerson prosecuted the case for Raoul’s office.

