CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced that a Fayette County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

The Attorney General’s office prosecuted Izacc A. Logue, 41, of St. Elmo, Illinois, who was sentenced by Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Chad Miller after pleading guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of unlawful possession of cannabis over 5,000 grams.

“Individuals who prey upon and exploit children must be held accountable for the trauma they have inflected upon survivors and their families.” Raoul said. “My office’s partnerships with law enforcement agencies are helping us investigate and obtain justice for those survivors.”

In November 2023, Raoul’s investigators, with the assistance of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS), Vandalia Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search of Logue’s residence in St. Elmo and arrested him after discovering evidence of child pornography.

Raoul’s office co-prosecuted this case with Fayette County State’s Attorney Brenda Mathis.

“My office commends the hard work and diligence from law enforcement and prosecutors that went into seeing this case successfully finished and effectuating justice for the victims,” Mathis said. “Investigators with the Illinois Attorney General’s office and the Fayette County Sheriff’s office did a great job of investigating this case. We would also like to give a special thank you to the assistance of the Attorney General’s office and appreciate their diligence in prosecution of child pornography.”

Assistant Attorney General Jenifer Peck prosecuted the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

