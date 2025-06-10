JERSEYVILLE – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced that a former Jersey County Treasurer pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge after she knowingly obtained more than $50,000 in 2024 by deception for personal gain from Jersey County bank accounts while in her role as treasurer.

Raoul’s office prosecuted Katie Abbey, 37, of Jerseyville, Illinois, who pleaded guilty to Class 1 felony theft by deception. Sangamon County Circuit Court Chief Judge Daniel Wright sentenced her to pay $58,453.76 in restitution and serve 45 days of home confinement and 30 months of felony probation.

“Public servants are entrusted with resources that allow them to fulfill their responsibilities on behalf of the taxpayers they serve, which is why they must be held to a higher standard,” Raoul said. “It is an egregious violation of the public’s trust when any elected official takes advantage of this responsibility for their own personal gain. My office is committed to ensuring these individuals are held accountable.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Special Investigations Unit found evidence that Abbey knowingly falsified cash slips and checks drawn from Jersey County bank accounts maintained by the Jersey County Treasurer’s office to falsely reflect lower amounts of tax and other revenue paid by Jersey County citizens. Abbey then used the money for personal gain with the intent of permanently depriving the county of those funds.

"ISP’s Special Investigations Unit will fully investigate allegations of criminal misconduct by public officials to protect the public trust," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

This case was referred to Raoul’s office by the Jersey County State’s Attorney’s office.

Assistant Attorney General Jonas Harger prosecuted the case for Raoul’s Public Integrity Bureau.

More like this: