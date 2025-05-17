CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced that a Montgomery County man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

The Attorney General’s office prosecuted Troy A. Shull, 46, who was sentenced by Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Matoush after pleading guilty to three Class 2 felony counts of possessing child pornography. His 18-year sentence will be followed by three years to life of mandatory supervised release, and he will also register as a sex offender for life.

“The young victims who are exploited and abused by child sexual abuse material deserve the justice this sentence represents, and I am hopeful it helps as they continue to heal from trauma,” Raoul said. “I appreciate the collaboration with Montgomery County State’s Attorney Andrew Affrunti and local law enforcement agencies to hold perpetrators accountable and prevent additional children from becoming victims of these horrific crimes.”

In September 2023, Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police (ISP) South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, searched Shull’s residence and arrested him after discovering evidence of child sexual abuse material.

Raoul’s office prosecuted this case with Montgomery County State’s Attorney Andrew Affrunti.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am grateful to partner with Attorney General Raoul and his staff to ensure justice in this case,” Affrunti said. “This case continues our commitment towards holding those who abuse or exploit children in Montgomery County accountable for their actions."

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child sexual abuse material, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2024, reports to the ICAC increased by 11% over 2023.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 200 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 54,700 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 900 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,300 arrests of sexual predators. In 2024, the task force was involved in rescuing more than 45 child victims from ongoing abuse. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorney General Jenifer Peck prosecuted this case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

More like this: