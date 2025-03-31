CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced that a Carlyle, Illinois man was sentenced to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting children and producing child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

The Attorney General’s office prosecuted Mickail S. Cranford, 24, who was sentenced on Thursday by Clinton County Circuit Court Judge Joshua Morrison after previously pleading guilty to two Class X felony charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13 and two Class X felony charges of manufacturing child pornography.

“This sentence represents justice for victims who have been exploited and abused,” Raoul said. “I will continue to partner with local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to investigate and hold perpetrators of these horrific crimes accountable.”

In September 2024, Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, searched Cranford’s residence and arrested him after discovering evidence of child sexual abuse material.

Raoul’s office prosecuted the case with the Clinton County State’s Attorney J. D. Brandmeyer’s office.

“I commend the Illinois Attorney General’s office for working relentlessly with us to ensure that those who prey on children are held accountable for their actions,” Brandmeyer said. “This sentence ensures that this individual will never be able to harm a child again.”

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child sexual abuse material, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2024, reports to the ICAC increased by 11% over 2023.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 200 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 54,700 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 900 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,300 arrests of sexual predators. In 2024, the task force was involved in rescuing more than 45 child victims from ongoing abuse. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorneys General Jenifer Peck and David Sternau prosecuted the case for Raoul’s office.

