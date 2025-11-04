CHICAGO – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul co-led a multi-state coalition in filing comments opposing a proposed federal rule that would sharply limit the United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) ability to hold employers accountable for known hazards in inherently risky professions.

The coalition’s comments urge OSHA to withdraw its proposal, which seeks to reinterpret the General Duty Clause of the Occupational Safety and Health Act. The proposal would restrict enforcement for hazards considered inherent to certain professional activities, such as live performances, animal training, motorsports and extreme sports, leaving many workers in these industries without critical federal safety protections.

“Workers in every industry deserve to be safe in the workplace,” Raoul said. “The Trump administration has provided no reasonable explanation for rolling back these safety protections, which have been in place since the OSH Act was passed in 1970. I stand with the Illinois Department of Labor and this coalition of states in opposing this proposed change that would make workplaces in Illinois and across the country less safe for workers.”

“For more than five decades, the general duty clause has been the backbone of workplace safety in this country,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. “Rolling back that protection for the workers who face the greatest risks is both unlawful and unconscionable.”

The federal government is responsible for enforcing workplace safety standards for private-sector workers in Illinois. If finalized, this rule would narrow OSHA’s authority to cite employers for recognized hazards, potentially leaving Illinois workers less protected and increasing the burden on states to ensure safe workplaces.

Raoul and the coalition argue that OSHA’s proposed rule goes against the plain language and congressional intent of the Occupational Safety and Health Act and fails to provide a reasonable explanation for moving away from decades of established policy. The coalition warns that the proposal is vague and could erode basic health and safety standards across multiple industries. The comments also note that it could create confusion for employers and regulators and lead to inconsistent enforcement among states.

Attorney General Raoul co-led the comment letter with Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker. Joining them in filing the comments are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont, along with the Maine Department of Labor and the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.

