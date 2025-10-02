CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, along with New York Attorney General Letitia James, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, led a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to block new restrictions on federal funding that supports survivors of domestic violence and other violent crimes.

Raoul and the coalition’s lawsuit, which was filed today in U.S. District Court in the District of Rhode Island, challenges a rule barring states from using Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), Byrne Justice Assistance Grants (Byrne JAG) and Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant funds to provide services to undocumented immigrants, or other individuals who cannot prove their status. Attorney General Raoul and the coalition argue that the new policy is unconstitutional and are asking the court to stop the rule from taking effect in their states.

“Throughout my time as Illinois’ Attorney General, my office has worked diligently to enhance services that support survivors of crime, but this new DOJ restriction would frustrate those efforts,” Raoul said. “I will continue working to protect federal funding for programs survivors of violent crimes rely upon to help them recover from the physical and emotional trauma they have endured.”

In their lawsuit, Raoul and the coalition argue that the DOJ’s new restrictions violate the Constitution’s Spending Clause by attaching retroactive and ambiguous conditions to grants that were already awarded, in some cases, years ago. The attorneys general also assert that the DOJ violated the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to justify its reversal of decades-long policy and by ignoring the harm the rule will cause to survivors and service providers.

Article continues after sponsor message

For decades, the VOCA and VAWA grant programs have enabled states to support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The grants fund services such as legal representation in family court, relocation and housing assistance, compensation for medical bills and funeral costs, and other civil legal services. Byrne JAG grants provide additional resources to state and local governments for criminal justice initiatives, including – in some states – support for public defenders. In their lawsuit, Raoul and the attorneys general emphasize that all three programs have long been available to all eligible individuals, regardless of immigration status.

Earlier this month, the DOJ informed states that they could no longer use VOCA, VAWA or Byrne JAG funds to provide legal services to undocumented immigrants. The new “Legal Services Condition,” which applies to both future funding and grants already awarded, will take effect Oct. 31.

Attorney General Raoul and the coalition warn that the new restrictions will upend victim services programs, cut off critical resources, and discourage survivors from seeking help. If service providers have to screen victims’ or witnesses’ immigration status, they could be forced to deny protection to families in crisis – a policy that would ultimately silence survivors and erode trust between communities and law enforcement. The attorneys general also highlight that many service providers do not have the capacity or resources necessary to enact such screening processes.

Illinois uses VOCA funds to provide crime victims with a variety of legal services, such as emergency legal services, victims’ rights enforcement and civil legal services, without regard to immigration status. Similarly, VAWA funds are used to support legal advocacy services to women who have been subject to violent crime. Additionally, Illinois uses funds under the Byrne JAG program to support indigent defense services in under-staffed jurisdictions. Similarly, these services have never been subject to immigration status screening.

Joining Attorneys General Raoul, James, Weiser and Neronha in the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

More like this: