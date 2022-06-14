Attorney General Raoul Launches Employment Program For Victims Of Violent Crime

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today unveiled a pilot program focused on reducing the long-lasting effects of violence in communities by assisting victims of violent crime in obtaining sustainable employment. The Rebound to Work program brings together community and corporate partners to provide substantive, in-depth and individualized assistance to victims of violent crime as they work to rebuild their lives.

“Survivors of violent crime face a host of obstacles when working to rebuild their lives,” Raoul said. “Difficulty finding and maintaining employment can often be among these challenges. The Rebound to Work pilot program brings together community and business leaders to help survivors showcase their skills and find a path to sustainable employment.”

Program participants first engage in a series of webinars created by human resources representatives from Rebound to Work’s corporate partners. The webinars focus on specific, fundamental areas of job readiness, and training topics include preparing a resume, sharpening interviewing skills, securing strong references and more.

After the webinar series, each participant will have access to individualized development opportunities, including coaching from human resources representatives and coordinated support from community partners. Candidates will also have the opportunity to review positions that match their skills, qualifications, scheduling needs, commute times and aspirations for growth and advancement.

Rebound to Work community partners recruited participants who have been impacted by violent crime, and these partners have committed to provide ongoing services and support. Contingent upon the pilot program’s success, the Attorney General’s office could expand Rebound to Work in communities throughout Illinois. Community partners include BUILD, Advocate Trauma Recovery Center, Heartland Alliance-READI and the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

“This program will open doors for people affected by violence, helping to remove barriers that prevent them from acquiring sustainable employment,” said Dr. Kim Miiller, Director of Trauma Recovery & Resilience at Advocate Aurora Health. “It is not unusual for individuals injured or impacted by intentional crime to develop symptoms of trauma that affect their everyday life, including their job situation and housing circumstances. This program provides the individuals we serve with resources about employment opportunities with industry-recognized employers and gives them the tools to be successful on job applications, interviews and throughout the hiring process.”

Rebound to Work corporate partners have identified specific job opportunities and committed to develop webinars and engage in individual coaching sessions.

“When the Attorney General shared his vision for this, we were proud, not only to find new ways to be a resource to job seekers who have been impacted by violence, but also to share this opportunity with other strong companies in the region,” Sarah Glavin, Amazon Head of Community Affairs for Chicago. “At Amazon, we are working to provide access to candidates that have barriers with the supports to find great jobs that will lead them to a career. I want to thank Attorney General Raoul and his wonderful team for their leadership, support and, most of all, for building something with us that we believe will make a real difference.”

Corporate partners include AT&T, Illinois American Water, Amazon, McDonald’s and Southwest Airlines.

“Rebound to Work is a very important, meaningful program, and we commend the Illinois Attorney General for taking the extra steps and initiative to make it happen in Illinois,” said Justin Ladner, president of Illinois American Water.

The program is part of Raoul’s continued effort to increase services provided to victims of violent crime. The office’s Crime Victim Services Division administers a host of programs and services to assist survivors of violent crime, including the Illinois Crime Victim Compensation program that provides direct financial assistance to victims of violent crime. More information can be found on the Attorney General’s website.

