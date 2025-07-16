CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a coalition of 21 attorneys general, sent a comment letter to members of Congress today urging the passage of legislation generally prohibiting federal immigration agents from wearing masks to conceal their identity and requiring them to show their identification and agency-identifying insignia.

“Law enforcement agencies – whether at the federal, state or local level – should operate transparently and with integrity on behalf of those they serve,” Raoul said. “When law enforcement activities involve the widespread use of unidentified agents, community distrust increases as well as the potential for violence that could harm bystanders and officers.”

In their letter, Raoul and the attorneys general express concern over escalating incidents involving masked Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officers dressed in plain clothes and driving unmarked vehicles detaining individuals on streets, at homes, workplaces and courthouses. The coalition criticizes ICE’s opaque conduct as a stark departure from the transparency and accountability long practiced by traditional law enforcement agencies. These tactics, their letter states, pose significant safety risks and instill fear rather than foster public safety.

Without clear identification, Raoul and the attorneys general warn, individuals may not recognize the agents as federal officers, which may prompt bystander intervention, tie up local law enforcement resources or even escalate dangerous situations. The letter also raises the concern that this lack of identification has enabled individuals to impersonate ICE agents to exploit or harm members of the community.

While the coalition acknowledges that limited protective measures may be appropriate for federal agents in certain situations, they warn that the widespread, unchecked use of masks and plainclothes enforcement undermines democratic principles, erodes public trust and invites civil rights abuses. Raoul and the coalition are urging Congress to pass legislation to ensure that federal immigration agents operate under clear guidelines that promote transparency and accountability.

Attorney General Raoul was joined in sending the letter to Congress by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

