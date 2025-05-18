CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul and a coalition of attorneys general issued a joint statement after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments today in their case fighting the Trump administration’s attempt to end birthright citizenship.

Attorney General Raoul joins the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington in issuing the following statement:

“We were proud to stand together to defend birthright citizenship and the rule of law at the U.S. Supreme Court today. For 127 years, since the Supreme Court settled the issue, the law has been clear: If you are born in this country, you are a citizen of the United States and of our states. Administrations of both parties have consistently respected that right ever since. As every court to have considered the policy agrees, the president’s attempt to end birthright citizenship is patently unconstitutional. The Trump administration’s argument before the Supreme Court today – that the president should be permitted to strip American citizenship from people based solely on the state in which they happen to be born – would upend settled law and settled practice and would produce widespread chaos and disruption.

“The president cannot rewrite the Constitution and contradict the Supreme Court’s own holdings with the stroke of a pen.”

