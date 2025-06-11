ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL CONDEMNS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR UNLAWFULLY DEPLOYING THE CALIFORNIA NATIONAL GUARD

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in releasing the following statement condemning the Trump administration for unlawfully deploying the California National Guard against protestors in California over the objections of state leadership.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The president’s decision to federalize and deploy California’s National Guard without the consent of California state leaders is unlawful, unconstitutional and undemocratic. The federal administration should be working with local leaders to keep everyone safe, not mobilizing the military against the American people.

“As the chief law enforcement officers of our states, we are proud to protect our communities and support Attorney General Bonta in his challenge to the Trump administration’s illegal conduct. We oppose any action from this administration that will sow chaos, inflame tensions and put people’s lives at risk.”

On Tuesday, Attorney General Raoul released a statement in support of California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s lawsuit filed against President Trump, the Department of Defense and Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in response to their unlawful orders to federalize the California National Guard.

Joining Raoul in issuing this statement are the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, and Vermont.

More like this: