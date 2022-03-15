CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement regarding the release of crude oil from a pipeline near Edwardsville.

“On March 11 the National Response Center and Illinois Emergency Management Agency received reports regarding the release of crude oil from a pipeline, which impacted Cahokia Creek in Edwardsville. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) has since referred an enforcement action against Marathon Pipe Line LLC (Marathon) to my office, which is under review.

“I am committed to protecting the health and safety of residents, as well as the environment, and will work with the IEPA to ensure that Marathon remediates the release.”

