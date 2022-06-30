Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement On Supreme Court Decision On EPA’s Role Regulating Carbon Emissions Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, which constrained the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate carbon emissions. Article continues after sponsor message “Climate change is a real and present danger to our communities, and the EPA must have the ability to combat it by effectively regulating the emission of greenhouse gases. I am disappointed with today’s decision, but I will continue to fight to protect the environment and the health of Illinois residents.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending