CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued a statement on efforts by state and local law enforcement to protect public safety and First Amendment rights amid ongoing protests in Broadview, Illinois.

“At the request of the Broadview Police Department, the Illinois State Police (ISP), Cook County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple state and local law enforcement agencies have combined to form a unified command to coordinate public safety measures in Broadview. I support the mission of the unified command to create a safe space for the exercise of First Amendment rights while also protecting businesses and access to nearby roads. My office has been in ongoing consultation with ISP regarding the establishment and purpose of the unified command. In accordance with the TRUST Act, the purpose of the activities conducted by the unified command is to maintain public safety and the ability to lawfully exercise First Amendment rights – not to engage in federal immigration enforcement. State and local law enforcement do not violate the TRUST Act by establishing and maintaining designated protest areas and ensuring the unobstructed use of public roads - even if federal immigration enforcement activity is occurring nearby.”

“If you are exercising your First Amendment rights in Broadview, the city of Chicago, or anywhere in Illinois, you have a responsibility to do so peacefully and lawfully. Lawful, peaceful protest does not involve the destruction of property, nor does it involve obstructing federal, state or local law enforcement, or impeding traffic without required permits. If you are a witness to possible civil rights violations, document what is taking place. Do so without interfering with law enforcement activities.

“My office will continue to closely monitor developments in Broadview and the Chicago area, and maintain close communication with the ISP and unified command to ensure First Amendment rights are respected and the public is protected. And I continue to urge people: Do not take the Trump administration’s bait. Do not give them the lawlessness they are actively trying to provoke.”

