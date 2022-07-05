Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement On Highland Park Parade Shooting

CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued a statement on the mass shooting that occurred at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

“Our country is once again rocked by another devastating mass shooting, this time at what should have been a joyous event. My heart is broken for the families and community that came together today in Highland Park to celebrate the birth of our nation. I am praying for those who lost loved ones today and for the survivors who experienced unimaginable trauma.

“Statements like these are becoming too frequent, which is why I remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to prevent the mass tragedies that have devastated too many families. I will continue to collaborate with federal law enforcement, such as the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center to ensure that community and faith leaders have access to training that can help prevent these horrific mass casualty events.

“I would like to thank the members of law enforcement and the first responders who ran selflessly toward the danger today. Investigators from my office continue to be on the scene assisting local, state, and federal law enforcement. My office will also offer services to the families of those who were killed and to the survivors of this horrific incident. While a person of interest has been apprehended as a result of the collaborative work of law enforcement, it is critical that anyone with information that could help this ongoing investigation to report it immediately by calling 1-800–CALL FBI.”

