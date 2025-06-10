CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued a statement in support of a lawsuit California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed against President Trump, the Department of Defense and Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in response to their unlawful orders to federalize the California National Guard.

“I stand in solidarity with my colleague Attorney General Rob Bonta regarding his legal challenge to Donald Trump’s unprecedented order directing the National Guard to respond to lawful protesters. The administration’s actions to federalize the National Guard are inappropriate and have escalated circumstances unnecessarily in Los Angeles. President Trump has further inflamed the situation by taking the extraordinary action of ordering Marines to be deployed on American soil. While shocking, both actions are consistent with President Trump’s other attempts to move our democracy toward authoritarianism.

“Our Constitution protects the right to peacefully protest when the president abuses his power, but demonstrations should not include acts of violence, destruction or the obstruction of law enforcement officials. In this moment, I want to be very clear: Local law enforcement knows how to best protect both free speech and public safety. When local law enforcement can no longer ensure public safety, the governor holds the authority to order or consent to the National Guard being deployed. The president, however, can do so only in the event of a rebellion, foreign invasion, or if regular forces are inadequate to respond to a crisis. Nothing close to that has happened in California, and President Trump’s decision to take this extraordinary step is entirely unjustified.

“While Illinois’ Trust Act prevents local and state resources from being used for civil immigration enforcement purposes, it does not prevent law enforcement officers from taking action to maintain peace within their jurisdiction. In Chicago, our police have shown they can balance free speech with public safety. During last year’s Democratic National Convention, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) demonstrated that it is possible to maintain peace during tense moments that could have turned peaceful protests into something else.

“In Chicago, federal immigration officials have resorted to using deceptive practices to lure individuals for detention and deportation as they were complying with the immigration reporting and judicial process. These tactics are unequivocally un-American and threaten our nation’s immigration system that is grounded on due process. This should anger us all and inspire us to use our voices productively in protest. It is incumbent upon all Americans to speak out and protest injustice when we see it, and it is our responsibility to do so peacefully without obstructing law enforcement. As Americans, we can and should also expect our local law enforcement to protect protestors doing just that.”

