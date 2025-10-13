Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement After 7th Circuit Denies Trump Administration’s Emergency Motion Troops to remain off Chicago streets after court blocks Trump’s motion. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the following statement after the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals denied the portion of the Trump administration’s emergency motion, filed last night, seeking an immediate administrative stay to halt the temporary restraining order granted Thursday by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message “The court's order today keeps the troops off the streets of Chicago, Broadview or any other community in Illinois. This is a victory for our state. This is a victory for state and local law enforcement — who know their communities and who protect the right of their communities to speak truth to power.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending