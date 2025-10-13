Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement After 7th Circuit Denies Trump Administration’s Emergency Motion
Troops to remain off Chicago streets after court blocks Trump’s motion.
CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the following statement after the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals denied the portion of the Trump administration’s emergency motion, filed last night, seeking an immediate administrative stay to halt the temporary restraining order granted Thursday by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
“The court's order today keeps the troops off the streets of Chicago, Broadview or any other community in Illinois. This is a victory for our state. This is a victory for state and local law enforcement — who know their communities and who protect the right of their communities to speak truth to power.”