CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul co-led a coalition of 21 attorneys general today in filing two amicus briefs supporting law firms challenging unconstitutional executive orders imposing severe sanctions on the firms in retaliation for doing work disfavored by the Trump administration.

“Attacking attorneys because they represented a client in a matter adverse to the government or made arguments disfavored by the government threatens our First Amendment rights, right to counsel principles and the independence of law firms,” Raoul said. “I join my fellow attorneys general in asking the courts to block these orders and defend lawyers from political retribution. As our states’ top legal officers, we stand with all our colleagues in the legal community, in Illinois and across the country, who stay true to the ideals and values of our profession.”

President Donald Trump has issued executive orders retaliating against law firms whose advocacy, clients and personnel he dislikes. These orders require federal officials to suspend any active security clearances held by individuals at the law firms, to refuse to engage with or hire employees of these firms, and to deny the law firms’ personnel entry to federal buildings. The orders also direct federal contractors to disclose any business they do with the law firms so that agencies can terminate any contract with the firms.

The coalition’s briefs were filed in support of law firms in cases challenging two of these orders in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia: Jenner & Block LLP v. U.S. Department of Justice and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP v. Executive Office of the President. In both cases, the plaintiff law firms obtained temporary injunctive relief and are now asking a judge to permanently block the executive orders against them.

Raoul and the attorneys general argue that the administration’s unconstitutional actions are a gross abuse of authority that threaten the rule of law. They note that a fair and functioning judicial system depends on lawyers being willing to work on controversial cases or represent unpopular clients without fearing retribution by the government. The attorneys general further argue that the orders will harm the residents of their states by making it more difficult for many potential clients – especially those who currently rely on pro bono representation – to obtain legal services and vindicate their rights in court.

The coalition was led by Attorney General Raoul, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell and Washington Attorney General Nick Brown. Joining them in filing the briefs are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont.

