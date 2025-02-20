CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today led a bipartisan coalition of 37 states and territories urging the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take swift action against bad actors that are endangering consumers with counterfeit forms of the weight loss and diabetes drugs Mounjaro, Zepbound, Ozempic and Wegovy (GLP-1 drugs).

“The usage of GLP-1 medications continues to increase as millions of Americans seek tools to help them lose weight and live healthier lifestyles. However, scammers and bad actors are attempting to take advantage of individuals looking for more affordable and convenient means of obtaining GLP-1 medications by selling them directly to consumers,” Raoul said. “Consumers who purchase what they think is a product containing the active ingredients found in name-brand GLP-1 drugs run the risk of taking a counterfeit drug that was never intended for human consumption. I am proud to co-lead this bipartisan coalition calling on the FDA to use its resources to take immediate action to protect Americans from the dangers of counterfeit versions of GLP-1 drugs.”

In a letter issued today, Raoul and the coalition raise concerns with online retailers selling the active ingredients of GLP-1 medications directly to consumers, illegally and without a prescription. According to Raoul’s letter, retailers claim that the active ingredients they sell are “for research purposes only” or “not for human consumption.” In reality, the companies advertise directly to consumers via social media, claiming their products are a more convenient and affordable way to obtain GLP-1 drugs. Raoul and the coalition caution that, as with counterfeit versions, the active ingredients come from unregulated, undisclosed sources. As a result, they pose risks of contamination and inclusion of foreign substances.

Raoul and the coalition point out that the FDA has the expertise and resources to stop deceptive practices by counterfeit drug manufacturers and unscrupulous online sellers and call upon the agency to increase enforcement actions against entities illegally participating in the market. The coalition also encourages the FDA to partner with state pharmacy boards to ensure compounded GLP-1 drugs are produced safely and in sanitary environments.

Attorney General Raoul is committed to taking action to protect Illinois residents from misleading claims by unscrupulous GLP-1 sellers. In December 2024, the Attorney General’s office sent cease and desist letters to five med spas in the Chicago area over alleged misleading advertising that could result in consumers thinking they are purchasing name-brand GLP-1 medications when that may not be the case. In the letters, Raoul’s office demanded the spas stop using language that misleads consumers about the products they purchase. Raoul also encouraged Illinois residents to take steps to avoid purchasing counterfeit GLP-1 products.

Attorney General Raoul co-led the bipartisan letter, with Colorado, South Carolina and Tennessee. The letter was joined by the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Attorney General Raoul encourages Illinois residents to report deceptive marketing or the sale of unsafe products on the Attorney General’s website or by calling one of the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotlines:

1-800-386-5438 (Chicago)

1-800-243-0618 (Springfield)

1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale)

1-866-310-8398 (Spanish-language hotline)

