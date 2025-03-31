CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Bluffs, Illinois man for allegedly producing and disseminating child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

The Attorney General’s office charged Bobby H. Xiong, 27, in Greene County Circuit Court with three counts of dissemination of child pornography, Class X felonies punishable by up to 30 years in prison; and two counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Xiong is currently detained at the Greene County Jail, and his next court date is scheduled for April 28.

“Holding child predators who exploit children accountable can help survivors and their families heal from the trauma they unnecessarily experienced,” Raoul said. “I appreciate the partnership and assistance by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, which is helping us protect children in Scott County.”

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Illinois State Police (ISP) and Scott County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a search of Xiong’s residence in the 300 block of Piper Street in Bluffs on March 27. Xiong was taken into custody after investigators discovered evidence of child sexual abuse material.

Raoul’s office is prosecuting this case with Scott County State’s Attorney Richard Crews’ office.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child sexual abuse material, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2024, reports to the ICAC increased by 11% over 2023.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 200 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 54,700 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 900 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,300 arrests of sexual predators. In 2024, the task force was involved in rescuing more than 45 child victims from ongoing abuse. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorney General Courtney Lindbeck is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

