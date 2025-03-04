POCAHONTAS – Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Pocahontas, Illinois man for allegedly producing and disseminating child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Illinois State Police (ISP) and Bond County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a search of Blankley’s residence in the 600 block of Academy Street in Pocahontas on Feb. 27, 2025. Blankley was taken into custody after investigators discovered evidence of child sexual abuse material.

The Attorney General’s office charged Aaron R. Blankley, 47, in Bond County Circuit Court with 10 counts of dissemination of child pornography, each Class X felonies punishable by up to 30 years in prison; and five counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Blankley is currently detained at the Bond County Jail, and his next court date is scheduled for March 12.

“Receiving justice can help survivors and their families begin to heal from the trauma caused by individuals who prey upon and exploit children,” Raoul said. “My office’s partnerships with law enforcement agencies are helping us investigate and hold alleged perpetrators accountable. I am thankful to the Illinois State Police and Bond County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this case.”

"Illinois State Police special agents continuously investigate cases where there is evidence of child sexual abuse and we will do everything in our power to arrest predators and protect our children and youth," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Article continues after sponsor message

Raoul’s office is prosecuting this case with Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child sexual abuse material, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2024, reports to the ICAC increased by 11% over 2023.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 200 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 54,700 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 900 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,300 arrests of sexual predators. In 2024, the task force was involved in rescuing more than 45 child victims from ongoing abuse. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorney General Katherine Hegarty is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

More like this: