CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today charged a Mt. Vernon, Illinois man for allegedly disseminating child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

The Attorney General’s office charged Dustin Phillips, 33,in Jefferson County Circuit Court with five Class X felony counts of dissemination of child pornography, each punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Phillips is currently detained at the Jefferson County Jail.

“Children who have been exploited by predators who trade child sexual abuse material can face a lifetime of trauma. Helping survivors and their families receive justice can be essential to the healing process,” Raoul said. “My office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will continue to partner with law enforcement agencies at the federal, state and local levels to locate and bring to justice individuals who engage in the exploitation of minors.”

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search of Phillips’ residence on Thursday. He was taken into custody after investigators discovered evidence of child sexual abuse material.

Raoul is prosecuting the case with the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child sexual abuse material, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2024, reports to the ICAC increased by 11% over 2023.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 200 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 60,000 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 1,000 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,400 arrests of sexual predators. In 2024, the task force was involved in rescuing more than 45 child victims from ongoing abuse. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Deputy Bureau Chief Shannon O’Brien is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.