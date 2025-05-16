CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Libertyville, Illinois man for allegedly disseminating and possessing child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

The Attorney General’s office charged Kyle Ranallo, 26, in Montgomery County Circuit Court with six Class X felony counts of dissemination of child pornography, punishable by up to 30 years in prison and nine Class 2 counts of possession of child pornography, punishable by up to seven years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court.

Mason is currently detained at the Montgomery County Jail, and his next court date is scheduled for June 13.

“Predators who share child sexual abuse material must be held accountable so survivors and their family can begin the healing process,” Raoul said. “My office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will continue to partner with state and local law enforcement agencies to locate and bring to justice individuals who exploit minors.”

Raoul’s investigators, along with the Illinois State Police, previously conducted a search of Ranallo’s residence on the 1000 block of Mayfair Drive in September 2024. Ranallo was taken into custody after investigators discovered evidence of child sexual abuse material and then charged May 9. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Libertyville Police Department assisted with the arrest.

"Preying on children and youth is a despicable crime and Illinois State Police special agents will continue to work with our law enforcement partners at all levels, including the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, to identify child predators and stop their criminal behavior," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raoul’s office will co-prosecute this case with Montgomery County State’s Attorney Andrew Affrunti’s office.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child sexual abuse material, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2024, reports to the ICAC increased by 11% over 2023.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 200 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 54,700 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 900 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,300 arrests of sexual predators. In 2024, the task force was involved in rescuing more than 45 child victims from ongoing abuse. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorney General Jenifer Peck is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

