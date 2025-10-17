CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Macedonia, Illinois man for allegedly disseminating child pornography. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

The Attorney General’s office charged Shawn Schweitzer, 42, in Hamilton County Circuit Court with four counts of dissemination of child pornography, Class X felonies each punishable up to 30 years in prison. Schweitzer is currently detained at the White County Jail, and his next court appearance is Dec. 3.

“Survivors of child exploitation and their families deserve the justice and peace of mind that their abuser cannot harm others, which can be critical in their healing from these heinous crimes,” Raoul said. “My office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will continue to partner with state and local law enforcement agencies like the Illinois State Police, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Murphysboro Police Department to locate and stop individuals who exploit minors.”

On Oct. 14, Raoul’s investigators, along with the Illinois State Police, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Murphysboro Police Department conducted a search of Schweitzer’s residence in the 100 block of State Route 14 in Macedonia. He was taken into custody after investigators discovered evidence of child pornography. The White County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in this case. Raoul’s office will co-prosecute this case with Hamilton County State’s Attorney’s office.

“Preying on the vulnerable is a despicable crime, and Illinois State Police Special Agents will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and do everything in our power to arrest predators and protect our children,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child sexual abuse material, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2024, reports to the ICAC Task Force increased by 11% over 2023.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 200 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 60,000 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 1,000 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,400 arrests of sexual predators. In 2024, the task force was involved in rescuing more than 45 child victims from ongoing abuse. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorneys General Charles J.T. Ewell and Vanessa Minor are prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

