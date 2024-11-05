Attorney General Raoul Assigns Teams To Monitor General Election Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced that more than 200 teams of assistant attorneys general and investigators from his office will be monitoring the general election throughout Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. It has been the Attorney General’s office’s longstanding practice to monitor Election Day in Illinois to ensure that voters’ rights are protected and polling places are accessible. Raoul urged voters to call his office if they encounter suspected improper or illegal activity. Chicago and northern Illinois voters can call 1-866-536-3496. Central and southern Illinois voters can call 1-866-559-6812. Individuals with hearing or speech disabilities can reach the office by using the 7-1-1 relay service. Article continues after sponsor message “The right to vote is one of the most fundamental rights we have as Americans. My office has and continues to monitor polling places throughout the state on Election Day to ensure that right is protected,” Raoul said. “Voters who feel their voting rights have been violated or who have witnessed concerning behavior should immediately report it to my office or local law enforcement.” Attorney General Raoul reminded voters of some of their basic voting rights: Voters have the right to vote if they are in line when the polls close at 7 p.m. or at any other time between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day (10 ILCS 5/17-1).

If a voter makes a mistake or “spoils” a paper ballot and the voter has not cast the ballot, the voter has the right to receive a replacement ballot (10 ILCS 5/17-11).

If a voter cannot read, has trouble understanding English, or has a disability, that voter has the right to request voting assistance from anyone other than his or her employer, an agent of his or her employer, or an officer or agent of his or her union (10 ILCS 5/17-14).

Voters have the right to take unpaid time from work to vote, but no more than two successive hours, as long as they have applied with their employer before Election Day. The employer may set the time of day (10 ILCS 5/17-15).

No one is allowed to try to influence a voter within 100 feet of the polling place (10 ILCS 5/17-29).

Under Illinois law, it is a crime to prevent a person from voting or registering to vote using intimidation, force, threat or deception (10 ILCS 5/29-4). More information about the voting process and voter registration status can be found on the Illinois State Board of Elections website or through local election authorities' or county clerks' offices. Voters can confirm the location of their polling places with their local election authorities or the State Board of Elections. Voters can also access a free guide on identifying and avoiding election misinformation and election-related financial fraud by visiting the Attorney General's website.