EAST ALTON - The Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into the East Alton School District #13 Board of Education.

On behalf of the East Alton Education Association (EAEA), member Fred Glover contacted the Attorney General’s Office and said that the Board of Education held an improper closed session on Feb. 18, 2025.

According to a letter sent by Assistant Attorney General Katie Goldsmith, Glover said the Board discussed the consolidated election on April 1, 2025, and the EAEA’s possible endorsement of candidates during a closed session of the school board.

“Specifically, Mr. Glover alleges that the Board improperly discussed the upcoming Board elections and the status of the Union interviewing incumbents for consideration of endorsement,” Goldsmith wrote.

These allegations come after Board of Education member Connie Bailey sent text messages related to her campaign to an EAEA union member during the closed session. According to the approved meeting minutes, the Board of Education was in closed session from 7:48 p.m. to 8:49 p.m. on Feb. 18. Bailey sent three text messages, at 7:55 p.m., 7:56 p.m. and 8 p.m. that night, while the Board was in closed session.

Following these text messages, the EAEA filed an Open Meetings Act violation against the East Alton School District 13 Board of Education. On April 7, 2025, Goldsmith wrote a letter on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office addressed to Board of Education President Margaret Foiles requesting more information.

The Board has seven days to respond with copies of the Feb. 18, 2025, meeting agenda and minutes and closed session verbatim recording. The Board must also provide “a detailed written answer to the allegation that the Board improperly discussed the upcoming Board elections and the status of the Union interviewing incumbents for consideration of endorsement during closed session.”

Bailey was not reelected during the April 1, 2025, consolidated election.

