Attorney General Kwame Raoul Statement On Federal Court Granting Injunction Against Unconstitutional Birthright Citizenship Order

CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement after a federal judge in Washington granted his motion for a nationwide preliminary injunction in a lawsuit he, with three state attorneys general, filed challenging President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship.

"As I have previously indicated, the issue of birthright citizenship is a personal one to me. I am pleased the court has granted our request for a nationwide preliminary injunction and refused to let 'the beacon of light' that is the rule of law darken. The 14th Amendment was enshrined in our nation's Constitution more than 150 years ago, and since then, the right of an individual born in this country to be a citizen of this country has been uniformly recognized. The judge correctly said today, 'It has become ever more apparent that to our president, the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goals.' But despite his actions since taking office, President Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20 – not coronated. Neither he, nor any president, has the authority to 'navigate around or simply ignore' the Constitution. The judge today recognized the importance of this moment in our world's history when he said people will look back and ask, 'Where were the lawyers? Where were the judges?' I am proud that future generations will see state attorneys general fighting to preserve the U.S. Constitution and the 14th Amendment. I appreciate Attorney General Nick Brown's leadership and look forward to our coalition's continued work to mount a vigorous defense against this blatantly unconstitutional order."