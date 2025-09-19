FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged a Fairview Heights, Illinois man for allegedly disseminating child sexual abuse material and failing to register as a sex offender. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse material online.

The Attorney General’s office charged Donald L. Green, 56, in St. Clair County Circuit Court with three counts of dissemination of child pornography, Class X felonies punishable up to 30 years in prison and three counts of failure to register as a sex offender-subsequent, Class 2 felonies punishable up to seven years. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Green is currently detained at the St. Clair County Jail, and his next court appearance is Sept. 26.

“Survivors of child exploitation and their families deserve the justice and peace of mind that their abuser cannot harm others, which can be critical in their healing from these heinous crimes,” Raoul said. “My office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will continue to partner with local law enforcement agencies like the Fairview Heights Police Department and the Belleville/St. Clair County Regional Special Response Team to locate and stop individuals who exploit minors.”

In 1989, Green was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated criminal sexual assault in connection with the death of his six-month-old daughter. On Sept. 4, 2025, Raoul’s investigators, along with the Fairview Heights Police and the Belleville/St. Clair County Regional Special Response Team conducted a search of Green’s residence in the 200 block of North Bend Drive in Fairview Heights. He was taken into custody after investigators discovered evidence of child sexual abuse material. Green waived his right to a detention hearing and remained in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Collaboration with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office is a force multiplier that enables ALL of law enforcement to take potentially violent predators off the streets,” said Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson. “This case proves that working together makes a difference in our local communities.”

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child sexual abuse material, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2024, reports to the ICAC Task Force increased by 11% over 2023.

Illinois’ ICAC Task Force is one of 61 ICAC task forces throughout the country and is comprised of a network of more than 200 local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Since 2019, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has received more than 60,000 CyberTips and has been involved in more than 1,000 arrests of sexual predators. Since 2006, the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force has been involved in more than 2,400 arrests of sexual predators. In 2024, the task force was involved in rescuing more than 45 child victims from ongoing abuse. The task force also has provided internet safety training and education to tens of thousands of parents, teachers, students and law enforcement professionals.

Attorney General Raoul is reminding the public that child sexual exploitation can be reported online at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.

Assistant Attorney General Jenifer Peck is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

More like this: