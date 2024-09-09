CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office charged a Montgomery County man with the alleged dissemination of child sexual abuse material. The case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child sexual abuse images online.

The Attorney General’s office charged Troy A. Shull, 46, of Raymond, Illinois, in Montgomery County Circuit Court with six counts of dissemination of child pornography, Class X felonies each punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Shull is detained at the Montgomery County jail and his next court appearance is Oct. 17.

“Child exploitation can cause trauma to survivors and their families that can lead to a lifetime of physical and emotional recovery,” Raoul said. “I will continue to collaborate with local, state and federal law enforcement to ensure these predators are held accountable and survivors receive the justice they deserve.”

The Attorney General’s investigators, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police (ISP) South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, conducted a search of Shull’s residence in the 200 block of North North Street in Raymond on Sept. 5. Shull was arrested after he admitted to downloading files depicting child sexual abuse.

"Multi-jurisdictional task forces are critical to identifying and stopping criminal behavior, including the exploitation of children," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Through our partnerships with our prosecutorial partners at all levels, and training with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, we will continue to identify child predators and bring them to justice."

Raoul’s office is co-prosecuting this case with Montgomery County State’s Attorney Andrew Affrunti.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

